Clemson LB LaVonta Bentley transfers to Colorado

Deion Sanders is building a roster in Boulder.

Clemson LB LaVonta Bentley made his intentions official to transferring to Colorado on Monday. The former four-star linebacker joins the Buffs after racking up 21 tackles (3 TFL) and a sack for the Tigers last year.

Bentley, an extremely physical defender, was credited with a total of 73 tackles (11.5 TFL), 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 417 defensive snaps across 40 career games as a reserve, according to Clemson.

The 6-foot, 240-pound native of Birmingham, Ala. received several offers before joining Dabo Swinney's Tigers in 2018. Bentley was rated as the No. 177 overall player by Rivals.com out of high school, and the 12th-best player in Alabama. He’s a well-disciplined workhorse who could be a day one contributor for Coach Prime.