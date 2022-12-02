ESPN reporting Deion Sanders is prepping to take Colorado head coach job

We interrupt your Pac-12 Championship viewing to share news of Primetime’s imminent arrival in Boulder. Pete Thamel of ESPN has reported that Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has been preparing to accept a contract offer to become the new head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Thamel reports that numerous sources from both sides have been making preparations to welcome the former Atlanta Falcons defensive back to Colorado as soon as Sunday. Sanders is currently preparing for Jackson State to take on Southern in the SWAC Championship on Saturday and official notice could come shortly thereafter.

Head over to ESPN to read the full report and decide for yourself if it’s time to breathe a sigh of relief. We’re not yet at the finish line but it seems like we might soon have a new head coach to lead Ralphie and the Colorado Buffaloes into the future.