Colorado QB Owen McCown enters transfer portal

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Owen McCown will be entering the transfer portal, per an announcement on Thursday.

McCown started three games under center for the Buffs before missing the final four games with an injury. He’s one of several CU players to transfer away from Boulder, including wide receiver Maurice Bell and safety Isaiah Lewis. The son of former NFL journeyman QB, Cade McCown, is the only Buffs’ freshman to hit the portal thus far.

The eastern Texas recruit came to CU with no other ‘Power 5’ offers. McCown threw for 600 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Colorado’s quarterback room currently consists of former Tennessee transfer J.T. Shrout, Drew Carter, and Maddox Kopp, who started in CU’s season finale against Utah. The trio combined for 1,346 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Rumors say McCown will likely be headed to Virginia Tech.