Arizona State nips Colorado with late 3-pointer by Cambridge Jr., 60-59

Arizona State had to rally from a 15-point deficit and needed a 3-pointer from Desmond Cambridge Jr. to ice Colorado 60-59 on Thursday night.

The Pac-12 home opener for the Buffs started out great in the first half, taking a 38-23 lead at halftime. But slowly came miscues for CU and they were outmatched by ASU’s surge in the second half with a 13-0 run at one point.

Devan Cambridge had 18 points for the Sun Devils to lead all scorers. Outside his brother’s last-minute heroics, Desmond finished with 11 points.

Colorado’s bench rose the occasion with 26 points on the night. KJ Simpson had 13 points to lead the Buffs, along with 10 points and eight rebounds from Tristan da Silva.

Jalen Gabbidon converted on a three-point play to give the Buffs a 59-57 lead with 2:03 remaining. ASU gave CU another possession after coming up short and Warren Washington’s block led to Cambridge’s 3-pointer for the final score.

UP NEXT:

Colorado (4-4) goes to the Pacific Northwest for a matchup with Washington. Arizona State (7-1) returns home to host Stanford on Sunday.