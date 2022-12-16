Buffaloes crush North Alabama behind da Silva’s 25 points

The Colorado Buffaloes won back-to-back games for the first time this season as they defeated the North Alabama Lions, 84-60.

The Buffs were led by junior forward Tristan da Silva, who put up 25 points and 9 rebounds, both career highs. The German national has figured out that his combination of size, skill and weirdness are really difficult to stop. He’s now averaging 16.6 points on 13.4 field goal attempts in the last five games, up from 10.8 points and 8.2 attempts, respectively in the previous five games.

As da Silva got cooking, the rest of Buffs overcame a slow start, worked hard on defense, and by the end of the first half had full control of the game. Special shoutouts are deserved for the underrated J’Vonne Hadley and his impeccable post game, to K.J. Simpson for playing relatively calm and posting a career-high 6 assists, and Luke O’Brien for having a strong game off the bench.

Next up for the Buffs is a home game against the North Colorado Bears on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. MT. This will a return game for star guard Daylen Kountz, who could pop off for 30 points if CU doesn’t contain him.