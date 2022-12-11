Mississippi Valley State HC Vincent Dancy joins Colorado’s staff

If you can’t beat em’, join em’. Deion Sanders is adding another SWAC coach to his Colorado Buffaloes staff.

Vincent Dancy has resigned as head coach of Mississippi Valley State and announced he would be moving on to join Prime at CU. He’ll take over as a defensive analyst on Sanders’ staff and is the latest head coach to join his one-time rival out west.

“I grew up watching CU during the blackout days with Rashaan Salaam and Kordell Stewart and I’m excited to be coming to Boulder,” Dancy said. “I am grateful for building a coaching relationship with Deion and now being able to be on his staff is an amazing step in my journey. I’m looking forward to just grinding away and appreciate the opportunity to be at Colorado.”

“I can wait to get settled and work on bringing in recruits. The goal is to bring a championship to Boulder,” Dancy added.

“We are thankful to Coach Dancy for his service to MVSU,” Jerry Briggs, the president of the university, said in a statement. “He has served Valley in various capacities, a coach, a leader of young men, and a mentor to countless individuals throughout his time. He will always be a part of the Valley family and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Dancy spent five seasons at Mississippi Valley State with a 10-38 record. Keep in mind, MVS has suffered from a lack of resources and any success under a lot of hardship is impressive. This is also Dancy’s first ‘Power 5’ assistant job after bouncing around the FCS level. He was the 17th coach in MVS’ short history going back to 1953.