2023 Top 300 recruit Dylan Edwards commits to Colorado

Deion Sanders is making an impact on Colorado in a short period of time and he’s not even the full time coach yet.

Coach Prime added a major commitment on Saturday, adding four-star running back Dylan Edwards, who flipped from Notre Dame eariler in the week. Edwards was on campus for the first recruiting weekend in the new Deion Sanders tenure.

Edwards is a 5-foot-9, 165-pound tailback from Wichita, Kansas, and heads west as Colorado’s first Top 300 recruit in the 2023 class. He’s ranked 156th overall and 8th among running backs. Dylan was originally a Kansas State commit who moved on to ND before Prime took over at CU. Please don’t be fooled, this is not an example of a program processing a recruit, either. Notre Dame has the number 3 class in the country, and they spent precious time before early signing day visiting Dylan Edwards, and he STILL flipped because of what Coach Prime brings.

As a senior, Edwards had a total of 2,127 yards and 35 rushing touchdowns, according to Rivals.com. He is one of the fastest players in the country, period. In high school or college. He is that fast. Watch for yourself:

Ashaad Clayton had a similar ranking out of high school when he signed as a RB under Mel Tucker, and his film was also exciting. However, Edwards is a different kind of back. He is not the Clydesdale that Clayton was, but he can flat out FLY. CU will be faster next year, that’s for sure.

Welcome Dylan!