Top California Recruits Joins the Buffs

The Colorado Buffaloes may not have a head coach, or more than one win, but RECRUITING NEVER STOPS, BABY. Mike Sanford has done a good job capturing the hearts of the CU fandom, despite the lack of on-field success. That connection has extended to the recruiting trail, where young guns across the country are responding to his energy. This is especially true for California, Sanford’s home state, after CU reeled in a commitment from a top California recruit.

Jordan Shaw is a two-way athlete from Los Angeles, California. He plays both wide receiver and cornerback at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy. Shaw has pretty good size for a corner, at 6’ and 170 pounds. Shaw has some of the most offers in the CU commitment list, with other offers from Arizona, Arizona State, California, Oregon, USC, Utah, Washington and Washington State.

[Regular Season Highlight Tape - Jordan Shaw highlights - Hudl](http://www.hudl.com/v/2Ja4Lu)

Shaw’s tape shows an absolutely explosive athlete, with or without the ball in his hands. He has great lateral quickness and LOOOOOONG strides that allow him to make up ground quickly. He obviously has good ball skills for a corner, and some of his WR were incredibly impressive. Shaw’s athleticism shows up in a big way in his game, and he will immediately be one of the more impressive athletes on the team.

Welcome, Jordan!