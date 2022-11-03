Podcast: Colorado Basketball Season Preview

On the latest episode of the At the Buzzer podcast, Jack and Sam bring in guest William Whelan and Ben Burrows to discuss everything Colorado Buffaloes basketball.

We start with the possible starting lineup of K.J. Simpson, J’Vonne Hadley, Nique Clifford, Tristan da Silva and Lawson Lovering. We break down the strengths and weaknesses of the group, expectations for each player, and, surprisingly, some possible tensions to watch for.

We move on to the rest of the rotation, asking questions about Ivy League transfers Ethan Wright and Jalen Gabiddon, returning bench pieces Julian Hammond III and Luke O’Brien, freshmen Javon Ruffin, Quincy Allen and Joe Hurlburt.

Later on, we break down the schedule, assessing the difficulties of a very trappy non-conference lineup and the critical points of the Pac-12 slate. We finally set reasonable expectations for the team, in terms of overall wins, conference finish and what tournament, if any, we hope to see the Buffs in.