Deion Sanders confirms Colorado has offered contract

After a wild week of rumors, Deion Sanders has confirmed himself that he has been offered the CU head coaching job.

Deion Sanders on the Colorado Head Coach offer: "The report is true." @hbculegends #deion #CoachPrime — Kyle T. Mosley (@ktmoze) November 28, 2022

Colorado has been searching for a head coach since they parted ways with Karl Dorrell on October 2nd. According to various reports — mostly from Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede.com — the Buffs have narrowed their search and apparently favor Sanders over other options such as Ryan Walters, Bronco Mendenhall and Tom Herman.

Sanders confirmed the rumors were true, but said he was focused on the SWAC championship game, in which his undefeated Jackson State will face the Southern Jaguars with a trip to the Celebration Bowl on the line. Sanders has gone 26-5 across his three seasons so far and he has recruited a number of star talents to the FCS ranks, including his son Shedeur and five-star cornerback Travis Hunter.

It goes without saying that hiring the Hall of Famer would be a massive swing for the Buffs. He would overhaul the university’s brand and NIL capacity just by signing the contract. It would also signify that the university is trying to change the transfer restrictions that have hurt them in the past, opening up the transfer portal for Deion to recruit immediate starters onto a 1-11 roster. The CU administration clearly wants to rebuild the program to compete in this new age of college football.

If Sanders does not accept the offer, the Buffs will likely return to their shortlist and the rumors will begin flying around again.