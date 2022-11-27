Colorado Buffaloes vs. Yale Bulldogs - How to watch and game thread

Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs Yale Bulldogs

Where: Coors Event Center - Boulder, CO

When: 1:00 p.m. MT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Online: Pac-12 app

Radio: 850 AM KOA

Yale Blog: Who knows?

Line: Colorado -9.5

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Yale Bulldogs in the seventh game of the 2022-23 season. The Buffaloes yo-yo’d through the non-conference portion of the season with big wins over Tennessee and Texas A&M but rough losses to Boise State, Grambling State and UMASS and now head back to Boulder looking for a win over the Yale. Go Buffs!

