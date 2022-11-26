November 26th, 2022

Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Utes

Where: Folsom Field - Boulder, Colorado

When: 2:00 p.m. MT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: AM 850 KOA

Weather: 58 Degrees, clear

Utah Blog: BlockU

Line: Colorado +29.5

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Utah Utes at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado for the twelfth game of the 2022 season. It was a brutal start to the season for Colorado, starting 0-5 and not looking competitive in any non-conference game. Karl Dorrell was been fired and Mike Sanford took the reins in an interim role. That change led to the Buffs first win of the season over the Cal Bears. Rough losses to Oregon State, Arizona State, Oregon, USC and Washington leaves the Buffaloes trying to take down the Utes for one final win this season in Boulder.

