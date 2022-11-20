Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs Boise State Broncos

Where: The HTC Center - Conway, SC

When: 5:00 p.m. MT

TV: ESPNews

Online: ESPN app

Radio: 850 AM KOA

Boise State Blog: Who knows?

Line: Colorado -2.5

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Boise State Broncos in Myrtle Beach in the sixth game of the 2022-23 season. The Buffaloes started 1-0 with a nice win over UC Riverside but fell in an ugly road loss to Grambling State. Since then they yo-yo’d with big wins over Tennessee and an ugly loss to UMASS. Now they look to finish the tournament with a nice win over Boise State. Go Buffs!

