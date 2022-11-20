No. 15 Washington beats Colorado on the way to Apple Cup, 54-7

No. 15 Washington played like they had something to prove by destroying Colorado 54-7 on Saturday night.

A balanced attack on offense with just shy of 600 total yards fueled the Huskies to their ninth win of the season. But as fate would have it, Michael Penix Jr. wasn’t the story of the game. The nation’s top QB went 19-of-31 with a season-low 229 yards and a touchdown.

But Washington’s rushing attack stole the show with 280 yards and five touchdowns. Wayne Taulapapa and Cameron Davis combined for a majority of the carries, along with two scores each.

Washington (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) took a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter before the Dawgs really opened up shop on Colorado’s defense. Penix took a shotgun snap and handed off to Jalen McMillan, who then lateraled to Ja’Lynn Polk with a pass back to the Huskies QB. A trick play going for 27 yards to set up the second touchdown for Washington. Another 19 points all coming in the second quarter gave the Dawgs a 33-0 halftime lead.

Colorado (1-9, 1-7 Pac-12) had no answers in the first 30 minutes. A four-play, negative 31-yard drive resulted in a safety for Washington on CU’s final drive before heading to the locker room. Overall, five drives with a combined 61 yards on 25 plays for the Buffs in the first half.

J.T. Shrout finished with just six completions for 120 yards and a touchdown to go with an interception. As a whole, CU’s seven points ties the mark for fewest points in 2022. The Buffaloes have scored 20 or fewer points in all but one game this season.

Colorado’s touchdown came off a 69-yard connection from Shrout to Montana Lemonious-Craig with 1:45 to go in the third quarter. The third touchdown reception for MLC this year and his first in the past three games.

UP NEXT:

Colorado returns to Folsom Field to face No. 10 Utah. The Utes will fall in the Top 25 rankings after a 20-17 road loss to No. 12 Oregon. A Rumble in the Rockies matchup with the Buffs needing a win to avoid matching their worst record since joining the Pac-12.