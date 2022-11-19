November 19th, 2022

Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington Huskies

Where: Husky Stadium - Seattle, Washington

When: 7:00 p.m. MT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: AM 850 KOA

Weather: 32 Degrees, clear

UW Blog: UW Dawg Proud

Line: Colorado +31.5

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington for the eleventh game of the 2022 season. It was a brutal start to the season for Colorado, starting 0-5 and not looking competitive in any non-conference game. Karl Dorrell was been fired and Mike Sanford took the reins in an interim role. That change led to the Buffs first win of the season over the Cal Bears. Rough losses to Oregon State, Arizona State, Oregon and USC leaves the Buffaloes trying to take down the Huskies in Seattle.

No need to go anywhere else today, The Ralphie Report has everything you need and we welcome you to weigh in with your live game analysis, critiques, observations and predictions.

