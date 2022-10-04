Colorado basketball game times and television schedule released

The Buffaloes basketball schedule was released last month, but the Pac-12 Conference and Colorado Athletics Department announced game times and television network information last week.

The majority of weekend games take place in the early to mid afternoon while most weekday games take place in the evenings. Tournaments tend to follow a different format and contain games at specific times throughout the day, but are more strategically planned.

Most in-conference games are broadcast on the Pac-12 Network or the ESPN networks. There is one game being broadcast on Fox, and one on CBS as well. FS1 will broadcast three. Both the CBS and Fox games are against UCLA, one in Los Angeles on January 14 and one in Boulder on February 26.

There is one game against Southern Utah at home on December 21 that does not have an assigned time yet, and one game on November 11 at Grambling State that may not be broadcast. The rest of the games are scheduled.

Check out the full schedule over on CUBuffs.com.