October 15th, 2022

Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs. California Golden Bears

Where: Folsom Field - Boulder, Colorado

When: 12:00 p.m. MT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: AM 850 KOA

Weather: 73 Degrees, sunny

Cal Blog: California Golden Blogs

Line: Colorado +15

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the California Golden Bears at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado for the sixth game of the 2022 season. It’s been a brutal start to the season for Colorado, starting 0-5 and not looking competitive in any non-conference game. Karl Dorrell has been fired and Mike Sanford has taken the reins in an interim role. The Buffaloes hope that a change at the top can help them turn things around with Cal coming to Boulder.

No need to go anywhere else today, The Ralphie Report has everything you need and we welcome you to weigh in with your live game analysis, critiques, observations and predictions.

Check out the old game thread from the Hawaii game to see how it works. Throw all your comments about the game below and let’s get this thing rolling. If you don’t have an account, sign up here for free and enjoy all that our site has to offer.

Make sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook. Go Buffs!