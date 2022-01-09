Great first half propels Buffaloes to 78-64 win over Huskies

Tad Boyle didn’t have to sweat his 300th win as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. The Buffs rode a strong effort from Tristan da Silva and a great first half to take down the Washington Huskies 78-64 on Sunday afternoon in Boulder. The victory moves Colorado to 11-3 on the season and 3-1 in conference play.

Da Silva’s 22 points were a career high in a standout effort for the sophomore forward. He also added six rebounds and two blocks and. Jabari Walker notched his seventh double-double of the year with 11 points and 13 rebounds while freshman Julian Hammond had his best effort of the young season with a career-high 14 points.

The Buffaloes won with strong defense and great rebounding, out hustling the Huskies 47-27 on the glass while holding them to 36-percent shooting.

Washington was paced by Cole Bajema’s 18 points but were able to keep conference scoring leader Terrell Brown well below his season average.

Next up for the Buffaloes is a road swing through Arizona, with the No. 8 Wildcats up first on Thursday and the Sun Devils on Saturday.