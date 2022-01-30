McKinley Wright IV gushed about having baseball legend Alex Rodriguez as part-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves. In a recent interview, the former Colorado Buffaloes standout told TMZ Sports it was a “big blessing” to have A-Rod on board.

”One of the G.O.A.T. ‘s on the baseball field— It’s a blessing,” Wright said.

He also said Rodriguez gave him a piece of advice to start his rookie year in the NBA. “Just continue to be yourself,” Wright says A-Rod told him. “And be who you are. Don’t change for nobody. Do what you gotta do to win games.”

Rodriguez is a rookie owner of the T-Wolves after finalizing his portion of the 20% investment along with billionaire Marc Lore in July. However, his interest came with a hefty price after he was hit with a $250,000 fine by the NBA’s league office for hosting a team function in Miami during the offseason.

As for Wright, the three-time All-Pac-12 selection left Colorado early but didn’t have his name called in the 2021 NBA draft. The former Mr. Basketball Minnesota returned home after signing a two-way contract with the Timberwolves, and has split time with the G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. He has appeared in three games so far this season for Minnesota with a total of four minutes played.