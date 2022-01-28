Rough offensive performance leads to 58-60 loss at Washington

The Colorado Buffaloes struggled to keep the ball Thursday night in Seattle, giving up 16 turnovers and 16 steals to gift the Washington Huskies a win.

Sophomore forward Jabari Walker was the only Colorado player to score in double digits with 14 points. Senior forward Evan Battey, senior guard Elijah Parquet, and sophomore guard Keeshawn Barthelemy each put up nine points for the Buffs. Leading Pac-12 scorer Terrell Brown Jr. chalked up 26 points for Washington and was the focal point in the victory.

Colorado struggled offensively, as they shot just 34 percent from the field. Their free-throw percentage sat at 82.4, but wasn’t enough to secure the victory.

Although the game remained close throughout its entirety, the Buffs held a 32-31 lead at the half. The Huskies came out strong and resilient in the second half with a 19-3 run, which pushed the score to 52-37.

The Buffs didn’t quit, as they fought back to within two points in just the final minutes. The comeback came up just short, as they were unable to secure a final basket to tie or win the game.

The effort was their fourth straight battle, as the Buffs fell to USC and UCLA in close matchups at home last week, and put together an incredible comeback win over Oregon on Tuesday. Each game was decided by six points or less.

Colorado will try to to get another road victory at Washington State on Sunday at 8 PM MST.