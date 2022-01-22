Colorado can’t complete the comeback, falls to UCLA 71-65

The Colorado Buffaloes stormed all the way back from a 15-point deficit to bring the game to a one-point spread with just 1:55 to play but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 71-65 loss to the No. 9 UCLA Bruins in Boulder on Saturday night.

A rowdy crowd had the air sucked out of their lungs early when the Bruins came out firing and rolled to a 43-28 halftime lead. The Buffaloes fought back and slowly chipped away at the lead, bringing the CU Events Center to its feet, but couldn’t quite finish the job in the Buffaloes third loss out of their last four games.

Jabari Walker again paced the Buffaloes with 19 points and 7 rebounds in a strong effort on the evening. Evan Battey, Tristan da Silva and KJ Simpson off the bench each finished with double digit scoring with 15, 10 and 10, respectively. Simpson also added seven rebounds and five assists.

The Bruins were led by Johnny Juzang’s 23-points and six rebounds, just a few nights after he put in 28 against Utah, his fourth straight game with over 20 points.

Next up for the Buffaloes is a trip to the Pacific Northwest to take on the struggling Washington schools. The Huskies are up first on Thursday night with the Cougars next Sunday.