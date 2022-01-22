Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs. UCLA Bruins

Where: CU Events Center - Boulder, Colorado

When: 7:00 p.m. MT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Online: Pac-12 Now

Radio: 850 AM KOA

UCLA Blog: Bruins Nation

Line: Colorado +4.5

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the UCLA Bruins in the eighteenth game of the 2021-22 season. The Buffaloes pulled a rabbit out of their hat with a great comeback and overtime win against Montana State in the opener and then took care of New Mexico and Maine in games two and three. They fell to Southern Illinois in the first game of the tournament but rebounded with wins over Duquesne, Brown and Stanford before falling to UCLA and Tennessee. Ugly home wins over Eastern Washington, Milwaukee, Cal State Riverside, Washington State and UW got them back on the winning track. After a tough loss in Tucson they took down ASU in Temps before falling at home to USC and now look to move to 13-5 with a win over the ranked Trojans. Go Buffs!

No need to go anywhere else today, The Ralphie Report has everything you need and we welcome you to weigh in with your live game analysis, critiques, observations and predictions.

Check out the old game thread from the Hawaii game to see how it works. Throw all your comments about the game below and let’s get this thing rolling. If you don’t have an account, sign up here for free and enjoy all that our site has to offer.

Make sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook. Go Buffs!