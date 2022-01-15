Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Where: Desert Financial Arena - Tempe, Arizona

When: 8:00 p.m. MT

TV: ESPN2

Online: ESPN App

Radio: 850 AM KOA

ASU Blog: House of Sparky

Line: Colorado +1.5

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in the sixteenth game of the 2021-22 season. The Buffaloes pulled a rabbit out of their hat with a great comeback and overtime win against Montana State in the opener and then took care of New Mexico and Maine in games two and three. They fell to Southern Illinois in the first game of the tournament but rebounded with wins over Duquesne, Brown and Stanford before falling to UCLA and Tennessee. Ugly home wins over Eastern Washington, Milwaukee, Cal State Riverside, Washington State and UW got them back on the winning track. After a tough loss in Tucson, they look to move to 12-4 with a win over the Sun Devils. Go Buffs!

No need to go anywhere else today, The Ralphie Report has everything you need and we welcome you to weigh in with your live game analysis, critiques, observations and predictions.

Check out the old game thread from the Hawaii game to see how it works. Throw all your comments about the game below and let’s get this thing rolling. If you don’t have an account, sign up here for free and enjoy all that our site has to offer.

Make sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook. Go Buffs!