Colorado Buffaloes’ undefeated run ends with loss to #2 Stanford

The Colorado Buffaloes’ undefeated season is no longer, as the 22nd-ranked Buffs (13-1) were defeated by the 2nd-ranked Stanford Cardinal (12-3).

JR Payne’s team was the last unbeaten team in all of women’s hoops. They had strong wins over USC and UCLA last week, as well as non-conference wins over Oklahoma State and historical power Louisiana Tech. The schedule has been soft, to be honest, but Colorado has dominated almost every game this season.

This loss, a 60-52 game at the CU Events Center, comes with a coincidental twist. The Buffs showed their potential in this same matchup last season, defeating the previously unbeaten and top-ranked Cardinal in overtime. Stanford went on to win the National Championship and returned Haley Jones, the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

There is nothing flukey about the Buffs’ start to the season and this loss confirms that more than anything else. The Cardinal is an excellent squad and were motivated to win this. The Buffs were more than competitive and probably would have won if they didn’t have such a cold shooting night, as they went 4-27 from three and Mya Hollingshed struggled to get going.

This is yet another reminder than if you’re not paying attention to this team, you are missing out on a potentially special season. Hollingshed and Jaylyn Sherrod are so good and so cool, Peanut Tuitele is a treasure and Washington transfer Quincy Miller is a tremendous sixth woman.