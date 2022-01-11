The ranked Colorado Buffaloes are the last undefeated team in the country

The Colorado women’s basketball team now stands alone as the final undefeated team in the nation, landing them in the AP Top 25 at No. 22. The squad was also named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Women’s Team of the Week on Tuesday.

The Buffaloes moved into the rankings after two home wins over UCLA and USC this weekend. They had last been ranked at No. 25 on December 6th, but dropped out despite not recording a loss.

Junior guard Jaylyn Sherrod has been a big asset for the Buffs recently, and was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week and the Ann Meyers Drysdale Women’s National Player of the Week for her performances over their last two wins. Sherrod combined for 40 points and 16 assists throughout the two games last week.

The Buffs will be facing off against the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal on Friday night at the CU Events Center in a giant matchup for J.R. Payne’s rising team. The last time that Colorado hosted Stanford, they took home a huge victory over the Cardinal in overtime. Stanford was ranked No. 1 in the nation at the time.

The Buffs upcoming matchup will have a massive impact on their national ranking. If they can pull off another upset, or even lose a close game, Colorado may have the opportunity to put their name on the map in women’s basketball. If you’re in the Colorado Front Range, get out and support your Buffaloes.