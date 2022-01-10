Julian Hammond named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

For the second time this season, the Colorado Buffaloes stable of young guards have brought home the honor of Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. After K.J. Simpson won in November, Julian Hammond III was recognized for his stellar performances against Washington State and Washington this past week.

The Denver native shined brightest in Colorado’s dominant win over Washington, as he scored a career-high 14 points in just 12 minutes of play. He shot 4/4 from beyond the arc and was a key contributor on the defensive end. This follows another standout game against Washington State. While he scored just 2 points in that win, he had 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals, all in 14 minutes on the court.

The three-star recruit was not expected to be a major contributor this year, but Simpson suffered a concussion and Javon Ruffin is still recovering from offseason surgery. Down to just four healthy guards, the Buffs have needed Hammond to step up and he has done everything asked of him and more. They would not be 11-3 and 3-1 in conference play without his contributions.