Undefeated Colorado Women’s Basketball earns national ranking

Monday morning’s updated AP Top 25 Womens Poll revealed that the Colorado Women’s Basketball team has broken their way into the rankings, sitting at 25th. Colorado’s ranking marks the first time the Buffaloes have appeared in the AP Top 25 since Dec. 26, 2016. CU was ranked for five consecutive weeks in that 2016-17 season. With an undefeated season thus far under head coach JR Payne, the Buffaloes have emphasized their underestimated talent.

The Buffs have dominated nearly every game this season thus far. Their closest game was against Air Force on November 14, while they completely shut down Samford in a win by 33 points.

Colorado has been led by fifth year forward Mya Hollingshed, who has shot .473 on the season with 111 points, averaging nearly 14 points a game.

Three more non-conference matchups are coming up this month for the Buffs, before they make their conference debut at Oregon State on December 31. The Pac-12 is typically a very difficult conference, which will challenge Payne’s talented roster.

Colorado heads to Cedar City, Utah tonight to take on Southern Utah to try and stay unbeaten on the season.