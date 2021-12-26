Kyle DeVan Chosen as New Offensive Line Coach

Kyle DeVan, current offensive analyst at the University of Michigan, is set to join head coach Karl Dorrell and his staff in January. Dorrell announced his selection Tuesday.

DeVan will be replacing Mitch Rodrigue, who was fired by Dorrell on Oct. 24. He will be brought in to improve an offensive line that couldn’t get it going during the 2021 season. That line will be losing Colby Pursell and Kary Kutsch to graduation but will likely return three starters.

DeVan’s notable career includes experience in both the NFL and college football. His college playing career took place at Oregon State, where he was a four-year letter winner from 2003-2007. His presence has proven to have an impact at every program he has been a part of.

Within the conference, DeVan has plenty of experience. Working at Oregon State, Southern California, and Arizona, CU is the fourth Pac-12 school to be added to his lengthy resume. DeVan is also a former Super Bowl starter as a right guard with the Indianapolis Colts.

“It will be special for my family and I to join the Pac-12 conference once again, where I have so many memories as a player and coach.” said DeVan.

The Michigan Wolverines football program has produced one of the best offensive lines in the nation, and were selected as recipients of the Joe Moore award on Tuesday evening. The award is given to the nation’s best offensive line unit every year.

Due to the upcoming College Football Playoffs, DeVan will join the team following Michigan’s playoff run throughout the rest of December and early January.