Podcast: Recapping early signing day with Chase Howell

The Colorado Buffaloes finished up Early Signing Day with a class that reflected the coach that recruited them, Karl Dorrell - quiet and stable. Without much drama or movement on signing day, it made it easy for Jack and Sam to have formed opinions on this class.

Luckily, the expert Chase Howell joins us again to break down this recruiting class. Chase Howell, now writing for the Action Network, is a certified CU expert and we were glad to see him rejoin the team.

Past the signing day talk, we talk about the saga of Urban Meyer and some slight NBA Draft talk that touches on the Colorado Buffaloes and some other Pac-12 squads. Is Paolo Banchero peaking already? How many pounds of sweat should someone lose during a game? Is Urban Meyer too good for the NFL? Learn all of that, and more with this episode of At the Buzzer.