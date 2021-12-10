Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs Milwaukee Panthers

Where: CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado

When: 7:30 p.m. MT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Online: Pac-12 App

Radio: 850 AM KOA

Milwaukee Blog: I’m not checking

Line: Colorado -13.5

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Milwaukee Panthers in the eleventh game of the 2021-22 season. The Buffaloes pulled a rabbit out of their hat with a great comeback and overtime win against Montana State in the opener and then took care of New Mexico and Maine in games two and three. They fell to Southern Illinois in the first game of the tournament but rebounded with wins over Duquesne, Brown and Stanford before falling to UCLA and Tennessee. An ugly home win over Eastern Washington got them back on the winning track. Now they look to move to 8-3 with a win over the Panthers. Go Buffs!

