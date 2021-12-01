Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs UCLA Bruins

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, California

When: 7:30 p.m. MT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Online: Pac-12 App

Radio: 850 AM KOA

UCLA Blog: Bruins Nation

Line: Colorado +13.5

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the UCLA Bruins in the eighth game of the 2021-22 season in the second game of conference play. The Buffaloes pulled a rabbit out of their hat with a great comeback and overtime win against Montana State in the opener and then took care of New Mexico and Maine in games two and three. They fell to Southern Illinois in the first game of the tournament but rebounded with wins over Duquesne, Brown and Stanford. Now they look to move to 7-1 with a win in LA. Go Buffs!

