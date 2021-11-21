Buffaloes send seniors out with a win over Washington

The Colorado Buffaloes defense was once again the key to a victory on Saturday afternoon, as multiple key turnovers led them to a slim win over Washington.

During the final home game of the season, Colorado and their fans celebrated their seniors, including stud inside linebacker Nate Landman. Landman, who has been battling injury for the last month, was able to take the field for the final time during their last possession.

From the sidelines, Landman watched his defense dominate the Huskies for much of the day. Forcing four turnovers on the afternoon, the Buffaloes were able to keep Washington out of the end zone to keep the game close.

It was a relatively quiet offensive day for freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis, who was 14-for-25 for just 112 yards. A few field goals from freshman kicker Cole Becker, a defensive fumble return touchdown from inside linebacker Jack Lamb, and a rushing touchdown from Lewis were enough to get the job done Saturday afternoon.

Statistically, the Buffs found themselves behind Washington in nearly every category. Colorado put up just 183 yards compared to Washington’s 426 yards, while fighting for nine first downs as the Huskies had 22. However, the statistics proved that despite the offense’s struggles, the defense was able to get the Buffs the win.

Colorado travels to Salt Lake City next weekend for their final game of the season at Utah on Saturday, November 26 at 2:00.