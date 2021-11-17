Buffs in the NFL: Davion Dominates in Denver

Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High is where Davion Taylor’s Division I football career began back on August 31, 2018. Just over three years later, it might be remembered for the place that Taylor’s NFL career took off. Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) second-year linebacker turned in his most dominant performance to date. Taylor recorded seven combined tackles and forced two fumbles in the Eagles 30-13 win over the Broncos (5-5). One of his forced fumbles was scooped up by Darius Slay and returned 82-yards for an Eagles Touchdown. “It was just good to make a big time play in a state that I’ve played in, in a stadium that I’ve played I before,” Taylor told reporters following the game.

In eight games this season, Taylor has compiled 40 total tackles, 20 of which were the last three weeks. Next up for Taylor and the Eagles are the New Orleans Saints, Sunday at 11am MT. In addition to Taylor, the only other former Buffaloes player to start for his respective team in Week 10 was Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Laviska Shenault Jr. In 51 snaps, Shenault hauled in three of eight targets for 15 receiving yards and added six yards on the ground in the Jaguars 23-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Packers veteran Mason Crosby connected on one-of-two field goal attempts and made both of his PATs in Green Bay’s 17-0 shutout over the Seattle Seahawks. Former Buffaloes cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Ken Crawley each saw limited action for the Ravens and Saints, while Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and Packers tackle David Bakhtiari were inactive in Week 10.

Texans running back Phillip Lindsay, Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and nose tackle Josh Tupou, and Giants tackle Nate Solder all had the week off with their teams on a bye.