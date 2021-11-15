Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs Maine Black Bears

Where: CU Events Center - Boulder, Colorado

When: 6:00 p.m. MT

TV: Pac-12 Mountain

Online: Pac-12 App

Radio: 850 AM KOA

Maine Blog: Nah

Line: Colorado -24.5

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Maine Black Bears in the third game of the 2021-22 season. The Buffaloes pulled a rabbit out of their hat with a great comeback and overtime win against Montana State in the opener and then took care of New Mexico in game two. Now they look to go 3-0 in their first ever contest against Maine. Go Buffs!

