Buffaloes take care of business against New Mexico, 87-76

After a thrilling OT win against Montana State in the regular season opener last week, the Buffaloes were significantly more comfortable in a 87-76 win over New Mexico on Saturday afternoon.

In their preseason matchups, head coach Tad Boyle and his Buffs had difficulties from the three-point line. Making just five three-pointers in those two exhibition games, the seven scored against New Mexico was a nice improvement.

The Lobos found themselves in foul trouble throughout the entirety of the game. Two of their five starters fouled out of the game, and another off the bench. Guard Jaelen House led the team with 22 points and four assists before fouling out late in the second half.

The New Mexico foul trouble put the Buffaloes behind the line 33 times. Making 24 of the 33, Colorado shot just below 73%, almost ten percent less than their 81.9% last season, which was second in the nation.

Four of Colorado’s five starters had double-digit points on the afternoon. Sophomore guard Keeshawn Barthelemy led the team with 20 points, including three three-pointers. Sophomore forward Jabari Walker fell just behind Barthelemy with 17 points of his own.

Boyle and his Buffs have just a quick day off Sunday before a matchup against Maine on Monday night at 6 PM MST.