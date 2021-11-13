Colorado Buffaloes vs. UCLA Bruins - Game Post

November 13th, 2021

Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs. UCLA Bruins

Where: Rose Bowl Stadium - Los Angeles, California

When: 7:00 p.m. MT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: AM 850 KOA

Weather: 72 Degrees, sunny

UCLA Blog: Bruins Nation

Line: Colorado +17.5

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California for the tenth game of the 2021 season. The Colorado Buffaloes started the season with a comfortable win over Northern Colorado and then fell in a close, hard fought battle to the Texas A&M Aggies in Denver. Buffs fans thought things were on an upswing when it all came crashing down in a brutal, 30-0 loss to Minnesota. Things didn’t look much better after they didn’t put up much of a fight in losses to Arizona State and USC. They got back on track in a shutout victory over Arizona but couldn’t keep the momentum rolling when they no showed against Cal and Oregon on the road. The offense finally got moving in an overtime win over Oregon State. Now they face their sixth Pac-12 foe as they welcome the Beavers and try to move to 4-6.

