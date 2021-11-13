Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs New Mexico Lobos

Where: CU Events Center - Boulder, Colorado

When: 4:30 p.m. MT

TV: Pac-12 Mountain

Online: Pac-12 App

Radio: 850 AM KOA

New Mexico Blog: Mountain West Connection

Line: Colorado -13.5

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the New Mexico Lobos in the second game of the 2021-22 season. The Buffaloes pulled a rabbit out of their hat with a great comeback and overtime win against Montana State in the opener. Now they look to go 2-0 against their neighbors to the south. Go Buffs!

