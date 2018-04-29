Out of the sixteen players that worked out at Colorado’s Pro Day, a total of ten have either signed or been invited to rookie mini camp with NFL teams. Here’s a look at the list of Buffaloes free agents.

Undrafted Free Agent Signings (5)

Phillip Lindsay stays home with the Denver Broncos

A snub for Feburary’s NFL Combine, Lindsay turned the negative into a positive by winning over Broncos GM John Elway and Co. by running one of the fastest 40-yard dash times among this year’s running back class. The Colorado native from Denver South HS will bring an incredible work ethic to Denver’s backfield to compete at any position. Don’t be surprised if he ends up being a special teams player on the roster.

I want to thank the @Broncos and @johnelway for believing in me and seeing what I can bring to the program! I look forward to repping my home state. #303 #DenverMade #NFL — Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) April 29, 2018

Afolabi Laguda heading west to join the Los Angeles Rams

Having never missed a game during his time at CU (38 games, 26 starts), Laguda becomes the latest player from the Money Gang to join an NFL team. He recorded a total of 171 tackles, 11 pass deflections, 4 forced fumbles and two interceptions over three seasons with the Buffs. Laguda joins one of the best rebuilt secondaries in the league with recently acquired All-Pro corners Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters along with Lamarcus Joyner and John Johnson III. Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is a master of perfecting defensive schemes in his 39-years of coaching, and has mentored some of the best safeties in the game’s history. He’ll be a great resource for Laguda’s growth at the next level.

Fizzy Fo LA! Let’s go rams .

It’s the start of something special! — Afolabi Laguda (@FizzyFo1) April 29, 2018

Shay Fields goes to the nation’s capitol with the Washington Redskins

The receiving threat known as “Big Play Shay” etched his name in CU’s record book by finishing third in both receptions (190) and receiving touchdowns (21). He averaged 35.2 yards per touchdown scored with 11 receptions of 50 + yards. Fields joins his predecessor and former CU wide receiver Paul Richardson, who signed a five-year, $40 million deal with the Redskins last month. He’ll be another deep threat receiver for quarterback Alex Smith and the new look Washington offense.

Jeromy Irwin traveling to the deep south with the New Orleans Saints

CU’s “tough guy” team captain spend his time over the past six years anchoring the offensive line. Irwin played in 46 games with 36 starts for the Buffaloes, earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors in his junior and senior seasons. He retuned from an ACL tear in 2015 to be named among Phil Steele’s top 25 offensive tackles in the nation last year. Irwin joins his former Colorado teammate cornerback Ken Crawley in New Orleans. The move adds depth for the Saints to protect Drew Brees along with providing better run blocking to last year’s offensive rookie of the year running back Alvin Kamara.

Another One Congrats to @Irwin_Jeromy for signing with the @Saints!! We know you will continue to impress us on the field for years to come!! #ProBuffs pic.twitter.com/L8MtmhAbO0 — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) April 29, 2018

Devin Ross sees potential in Nashville with the Tennessee Titans

The speedster wideout played in 49 games (31 starts) for the Buffs. Ross will look to be a contributor for the Titans after finishing eighth in CU History in receptions (140) and 12th in receiving yards (1,621). Tennessee drafted WR Corey Davis in the first round of the 2017, but is still lacking more consistent big-play options to offset Davis, Rishard Matthews and Tajae Sharpe.

Blessing! thank you so much @titans for the opportunity ! You will not regret it ! Let’s… https://t.co/zhyN0Bd8wZ — Devin Ro$$ (@SavageRoss_2) April 28, 2018

Rookie Mini Camp invites (4)

NFL franchises will hold three-day post-Draft rookie minicamps from Friday (5/4) through Monday (5/7). May 8 is the deadline to offer contracts to unsigned Unrestricted Free Agents.

George Frazier receives an opportunity with the Chicago Bears

Colorado’s true two-way talent played more than 100 snaps on both sides of the ball during his career in Boulder, splitting time at fullback, tight end and defensive end. Frazier saw the most snaps on the team (266 on offense, 147 on defense and 93 on special teams). Frazier was also one of 46 players to be a Paul Hornung Award nominee, honoring the most versatile player in the nation. Frazier is a selfless competitor that will help the Bears at any position he can.

Shoutout to my guy @GthaFifth from the town, to given his chance with @ChicagoBears make it happen brodie! pic.twitter.com/Xl7TMPbGUD — Jay Cyrus (@CoachCyrus_PTP) April 30, 2018

Derek McCartney going north to join the Green Bay Packers

A breakout athlete in the heart of the Buffs defense started all but two games, racking up a total of 167 tackles and 14 1⁄ 2 sacks over his career in Boulder. McCartney was honored as part of the 2016 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team that recognizes outstanding efforts in community service. He participated in “Be A Match”, a program that finds ideal bone marrow donors and assists those in need with life-saving operations. The Buffs captain helped save the life of 64-year-old John Steele, who found McCartney as a match late last year. Derek is also the grandson of CU coaching legend Bill McCartney, and the brother of San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant T.C. McCartney. The stout linebacker goes to Green Bay looking to turn heads and try to secure a roster spot before week one of the preseason vs. Tennessee.

Colorado's OLB Derek McCartney signs UDFA deal with the Green Bay Packers and will participate in rookie mini camp. — Jeff Hauser (@radiohauser) April 30, 2018

Ryan Moeller treks to the Meadowlands with the New York Giants

A former walk-on for the Buffs sees the next stage of his career with the NY football Giants. Moeller was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection as a special teams player as a junior in 2016. The “Buff Backer” finished with 156 tackles, 9 pass deflections, 4 forced fumbles and an interception.

Incredibly thankful for the @Giants. I’m ready to get things rollin!!! pic.twitter.com/RFrjicwBRX — Ryan Moeller (@MoeFish5) April 29, 2018

Bryce Bobo trying to find a home with the Seattle Seahawks

One of most underrated players for the Buffaloes offense takes an invitation to mini camp with a chance to make an impact on a team in desperate need help at the wide receiver position. The 6’2”, 200-pound physical wideout was one of 45 receivers named on the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award last year. He led Colorado with 62 receptions for 693 yards and five touchdowns, finishing as the 16th player in CU history with 100 + receptions. Bobo also competed in the East-West Shrine Game in January.

In addition to Isaiah Oliver (Falcons), Phillip Lindsay (Broncos), Jeromy Irwin (Saints), Afolabi Laguda (Rams), Shay Fields (Redskins) & Devin Ross (Titans), three other #CUBuffs have mini-camp invites: Bryce Bobo (Seahawks), Ryan Moeller (Giants) & Derek McCartney (Green Bay). — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) April 30, 2018

Final Roster Cuts

Sept. 1 is the deadline for NFL rosters to be reduced to a final 53 players going into the start of the 2018 season.