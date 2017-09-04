Buff Bites: The Buffaloes Are 1-0

Buffs retain the Centennial Cup in a low-scoring Rocky Mountain Showdown, why CSU fans are still salty over Friday’s loss, and which former Buffs made their NFL teams’ 53-man roster. It’s all ahead on this Labor Day edition of Buff Bites.

BUFFS WIN ROCKY MOUNTAIN SHOWDOWN MARRED BY “QUESTIONABLE” CALLS

What was supposed to be a shootout between the two Centennial State schools turned into a defensive battle, with the Buffs prevailing over the Rams 17-3. However much of the talk after the game wasn’t on the Buffs stellar defensive play, but rather on three “questionable” offensive pass interference calls made by Pac-12 referees that went against Colorado State. In case you missed the penalties, here’s a GIF of all three below:

I know its been beaten to death this morning, but here are the 3 killer OPIs from the #RMS Only one that is remotely close was Gallup pic.twitter.com/thdhg6kGNj — Bryan (@breid6791) September 2, 2017

As you could imagine, plenty of salty CSU fans took to twitter to express their displeasure with the Pac-12 referees:

I now understand why CU's tuition is more than CSU's , they use the extra money to bribe the refs at the #RockyMountainShowDown — cristina (@bro_sailor21) September 2, 2017

Driving home from the game, I got flagged for offensive pass interference. How's your night going? #TearEmAsunder #GoRams — Mike Flick (@Flickerbock) September 2, 2017

It's a sad state of affairs when you're playing a game against the refs instead of the other team. #RMSHOWDOWN — Autumn (@autumn97) September 2, 2017

TOUGH DAY FOR SOME FORMER BUFFS

Saturday afternoon, all 32 NFL teams had to submit their final 53-man rosters for the upcoming season. Unfortunately, there were quite a few former Buffs who didn’t make their respective teams.

Tough day yesterday for some former Buffs: Nelson Spruce, Will Pericak, Jordan Carrell, Josh Tupou, Kenneth Olugbode & Stephane Nembot cut. — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) September 3, 2017

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou was signed to the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad per the Dayton Daily News. Linebacker Jimmie Gilbert, who tore his ACL earlier in the week, cleared waivers and was placed on the 49ers injured reserve list. Nelson Spruce, CU’s all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards, also cleared waivers and was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Rams.

Nelson Spruce has cleared waivers and has been placed on injured reserve with the Rams. — Joe Curley (@vcsjoecurley) September 3, 2017

LIUFAU SHINES IN FINAL PRESEASON GAME, BUT STILL WAIVED

Colorado’s all-time leading passer Sefo Liufau (16-28, 170 yards, TD) looked impressive in Tampa Bay’s final preseason game, a 13-10 loss to the Washington Redskins.

But despite throwing the Buccaneers lone touchdown pass this season, the Bucs waived the undrafted free agent who is dealing with a minor knee injury.

Sefo Liufau has a minor knee injury -- not season-ending. Will clear waivers, work out injury settlement with Bucs. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 1, 2017

For a potential glimpse of Liufau’s final preseason performance, be sure to check out the season finale of HBO’s Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.

AWUZIE, WITHERSPOON & THOMPSON MAKE FINAL ROSTERS

Congrats to former Buffs #MoneyGang members Chido Awuzie (Cowboys), Ahkello Witherspoon (49ers) and Tedric Thompson (Seahawks) who made their teams’ 53-man rosters. Awuzie is listed as the third left cornerback on the Cowboys depth chart behind Nolan Carroll and Jourdan Lewis. Witherspoon is the third right cornerback listed on the 49ers depth chart, while Thompson is third in the running at strong safety for the Seahawks ‘Legion of Boom’ defense.

#RIP16

Sad to hear of the passing of former Buff Drew Wahlroos. Wahlroos played outside linebacker for the Buffs from 1999-2002. Our thoughts are with the Wahlroos family and his former teammates. Rest in Peace Drew, #ForeverBuff.

Just crushed to hear to news of my friend & teammate Drew Walhroos passing. @RunRalphieRun family lost a great man! #RIP16 #OutLaw pic.twitter.com/9yzOLl1iXC — Matt McChesney (@SixZeroStrength) September 4, 2017