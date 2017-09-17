 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Buffaloes in the NFL: Seahawks WR Paul Richardson dislocates finger, scores game-winning touchdown

Watch the amazing catch by P-Rich

By Jeff Hauser
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Paul Richardson’s toughness can’t be denied.

After dislocating his right ring finger that broke through the skin, the Seahawks’ receiver left in the first quarter of Seattle’s game vs. the San Francisco 49ers to have the injury sewn up. Richardson later returned to catch a 9-yard game-winning touchdown pass from Russell Wilson, securing the 12-9 win. Watch the great catch by Richardson for his first score of the season.

Seriously though, that looks really painful.

Richardson was asked after the game about the injury and all but shrugged it off.

Hell of a day, Paul.

More From The Ralphie Report