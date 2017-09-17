Paul Richardson’s toughness can’t be denied.

After dislocating his right ring finger that broke through the skin, the Seahawks’ receiver left in the first quarter of Seattle’s game vs. the San Francisco 49ers to have the injury sewn up. Richardson later returned to catch a 9-yard game-winning touchdown pass from Russell Wilson, securing the 12-9 win. Watch the great catch by Richardson for his first score of the season.

Russell Wilson somehow finds Paul Richardson for a TD! Seahawks lead 12-9 after Blair Walsh missed the XP. pic.twitter.com/AEj5atkm7h — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 17, 2017

Seriously though, that looks really painful.

Richardson was asked after the game about the injury and all but shrugged it off.

Hell of a day, Paul.