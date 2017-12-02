Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Isaiah Oliver has decided to forgo his senior season in Boulder and declare eligible for the 2018 NFL Draft. The news of Oliver's departure was announced Friday via twitter.

Thank you for everything CU! pic.twitter.com/7AxaTBS0P8 — Isaiah Oliver (@_isaiah_oliver_) December 2, 2017

Oliver becomes the latest Buffaloes' defensive back to journey into the NFL, joining Tedric Thompson, Chidobe Awuze, Akhello Witherspoon, Ken Crawley and Jimmy Smith. Oliver becomes the first Buffs player to declare early since Paul Richardson in 2014. He finished the 2017 season with 26 tackles, 12 pass deflections and two interceptions.

According to NFL Draft scout Matt Miller, Oliver is a projected first round pick and is currently among the top two cornerbacks prospects. Here’s a look at mock drafts for 2018 and where Oliver may go. Walterfootball.com No. 26 Tennessee Titans, CBS Sports No. 22 Buffalo Bills and USA Today No. 41 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.